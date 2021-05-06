Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) Trading 15% Higher

Resonate Blends, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOAN) was up 15% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 75,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 90,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

Resonate Blends Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KOAN)

Resonate Blends, Inc, a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, and alerts and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns, as well as events, deals, and messages on their cell phone via SMS messaging to gyms, bars, boutiques, dentists, salons, restaurants, investor relations firms, real estate agents, and digital marketing agencies.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Resonate Blends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonate Blends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.