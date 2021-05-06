Retirement Capital Strategies Has $12.94 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Retirement Capital Strategies cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,123 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.1% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $383.10. The stock had a trading volume of 450,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,684. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $373.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $253.97 and a 52 week high of $386.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

