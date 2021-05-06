Retirement Capital Strategies Has $662,000 Position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Retirement Capital Strategies cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,228 shares during the quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EAGG. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period.

EAGG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.98. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average is $55.70. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $57.30.

