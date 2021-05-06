Retirement Capital Strategies Invests $8.27 Million in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 93,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF accounts for 3.3% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RZV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,089,000 after buying an additional 299,182 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,094,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,718,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,058,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Shares of RZV traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,461. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $95.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average of $74.62.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.