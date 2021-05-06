Retirement Capital Strategies Purchases Shares of 872,712 ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 872,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,814,000. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury comprises 6.2% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Retirement Capital Strategies owned about 2.88% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBF. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 46,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 253,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 240,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 30,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,262. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $18.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

