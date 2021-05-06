Retirement Capital Strategies Sells 377 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Retirement Capital Strategies lessened its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises 0.8% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

IGV stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $344.88. 576,833 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.34. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

