Reviewing PROG (NYSE:PRG) & Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

PROG (NYSE:PRG) and Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of PROG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of Textainer Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of PROG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

PROG has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Textainer Group has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PROG and Textainer Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROG $3.95 billion 0.92 $31.47 million $3.89 13.85 Textainer Group $619.76 million 2.09 $56.72 million $0.96 26.68

Textainer Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROG. PROG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Textainer Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PROG and Textainer Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROG -5.00% 21.39% 11.26% Textainer Group 9.70% 4.53% 1.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PROG and Textainer Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROG 0 1 6 0 2.86 Textainer Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

PROG presently has a consensus price target of $59.60, indicating a potential upside of 10.60%. Textainer Group has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.14%. Given Textainer Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Textainer Group is more favorable than PROG.

Summary

PROG beats Textainer Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions. The Vive segment provides second-look and revolving credit products to customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending through private label and Vive-branded credit cards. It offers lease-purchase solutions through approximately 25,000 third-party point-of-sale partner locations and e-commerce websites in 45 states and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. and changed its name to PROG Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. PROG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Draper, Utah.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers. The Container Management segment manages a fleet of container for and on behalf of owners. The Container Resale segment consists purchases and leases or resells of containers from shipping line customers, container traders, and other sellers. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

