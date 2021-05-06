Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RVMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

RVMD opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,153 shares of company stock worth $6,463,446 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $842,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,431 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revolution Medicines (RVMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.