Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.45.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 72,663 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $534,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

