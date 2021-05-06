Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Plans $1.01 Dividend

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 1.0075 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS:RNMBY opened at $20.84 on Thursday. Rheinmetall has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $22.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.94.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.