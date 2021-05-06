Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €133.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €133.00 ($156.47) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RHM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €109.00 ($128.24).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at €86.44 ($101.69) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €87.02 and its 200 day moving average price is €82.78. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.30. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €58.66 ($69.01) and a one year high of €93.80 ($110.35).

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.