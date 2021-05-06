Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Sells C$500,023.90 in Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Director Richard Lord sold 11,642 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.95, for a total transaction of C$500,023.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,216,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$181,081,366.15.

Richard Lord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Richard Lord sold 5,400 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$225,218.88.

On Monday, April 19th, Richard Lord sold 19,900 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.07, for a total transaction of C$837,193.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Richard Lord sold 41,200 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.14, for a total transaction of C$1,736,139.16.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Richard Lord sold 4,400 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.25, for a total transaction of C$185,896.92.

TSE:RCH opened at C$43.32 on Thursday. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a one year low of C$25.08 and a one year high of C$43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.10.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$319.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$319.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is presently 12.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$36.50 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

