RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Mizuho

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $426.26.

Get RingCentral alerts:

NYSE:RNG traded down $25.44 on Wednesday, hitting $265.52. The stock had a trading volume of 61,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,831. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.29 and its 200 day moving average is $341.76. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of -219.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total transaction of $5,150,934.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,907,012.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total transaction of $4,596,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,371 shares of company stock worth $18,956,540 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.