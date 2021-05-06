RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at CIBC

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RIOCF. TD Securities upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.01. 13,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,588. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $18.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

