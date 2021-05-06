RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at CIBC

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on REI.UN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a na rating and set a C$18.50 price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$21.75.

TSE:REI.UN opened at C$20.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.63 billion and a PE ratio of -102.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$13.16 and a 52-week high of C$21.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.96.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

