RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $84.43 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 840,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,635 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $84,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,922 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,362,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,282,000 after buying an additional 1,304,250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,522,000 after purchasing an additional 51,174 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,335,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,770,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,228,000 after acquiring an additional 27,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.16. The stock had a trading volume of 245,800 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.