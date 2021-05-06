RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 10,747 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,747 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned 1.68% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $28,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,062,535.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,216,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,228,000 after buying an additional 6,215,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 962,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,662,000 after buying an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,001,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,190,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 146,445 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,193. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $74.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.68.

