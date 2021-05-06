RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 622 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.45. The company had a trading volume of 139,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,397. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $215.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.73. The stock has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

