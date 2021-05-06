RiverFront Investment Group LLC Takes $253,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $398,843,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 777.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 966,598 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 445,165 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $192.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.81.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

