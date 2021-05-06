Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,891 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HOG opened at $49.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

