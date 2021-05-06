Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after buying an additional 5,448,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,483,000 after acquiring an additional 464,712 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Sunrun by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RUN. Capital One Financial raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,269.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $4,635,477.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 270,769 shares in the company, valued at $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,954 shares of company stock worth $19,596,445 over the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RUN opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,046.26 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $320.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

