Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $553,000 Stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 221.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,285,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,023,000 after purchasing an additional 248,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,429,000 after acquiring an additional 241,076 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,428.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 220,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 206,237 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $3,865,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $53.91 on Thursday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $54.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $600.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.10 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

SCHN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,940,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,237,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN).

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.