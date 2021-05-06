Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $288,000 in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Norges Bank bought a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $30,742,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,867,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 104,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,747,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,359,000 after purchasing an additional 87,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $3,824,000. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTEC. Cowen lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTEC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $101.28 on Thursday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.12 and a 52-week high of $109.95. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.19.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.50%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

