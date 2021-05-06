Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $737,000 Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WAL. Strs Ohio raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $604,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $967,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $107.83 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.