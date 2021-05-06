Robert J. Henkel Acquires 1,000 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of OMI opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,080,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,460,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Owens & Minor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,158,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after acquiring an additional 58,608 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

