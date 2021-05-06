Robert W. Baird Boosts Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target to $61.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Avient from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Avient from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.73.

NYSE AVNT opened at $53.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $43.33. Avient has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $53.22.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avient will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Avient by 285.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

