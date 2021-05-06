Robert W. Baird Increases Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $25.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UAA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,743. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

