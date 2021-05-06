Robert W. Baird Lowers Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target to $30.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 269.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

KPTI opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $608.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,400,683.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 951,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after acquiring an additional 428,208 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

