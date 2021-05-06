Robert W. Baird Raises Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $56.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CWH. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Camping World from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camping World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.30.

NYSE:CWH traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.56. 28,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. Camping World has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.38%.

In other Camping World news, COO Tamara Ward sold 11,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $440,026.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 166,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $7,450,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,006,890 shares of company stock worth $42,134,041 in the last 90 days. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Camping World by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

