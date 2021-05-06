Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.65.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $28.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Schneider National by 71.2% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,310,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 545,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 6.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 21.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 278.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

