Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COR. Barclays lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.44.

NYSE:COR opened at $118.17 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.80.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,112.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $1,607,159.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,496. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COR. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

