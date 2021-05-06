Robinson Capital Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Robinson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210,971 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II makes up about 1.1% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MVT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.88. 67,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,025. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $15.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

