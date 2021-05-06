Robinson Capital Management LLC Sells 242,484 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Robinson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,484 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniVest Fund accounts for approximately 3.5% of Robinson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 1.07% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MVF. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 72,704 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 23,259 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MVF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.47. 522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,932. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $9.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

