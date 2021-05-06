Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Earns “Sell” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $275.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.37.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $304.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of -362.11 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.11.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Research analysts predict that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,454,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total value of $18,525,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,525,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 565,515 shares of company stock worth $236,374,425. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.