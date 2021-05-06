Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Has $13.87 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 5.4% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 119,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,202,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 216,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $268.06. 35,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,117. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $176.60 and a 1-year high of $278.85.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

