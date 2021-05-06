Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Sells 1,550 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.33. 608,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,876,152. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

