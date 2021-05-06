Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Sells 3,593 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,370. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.86. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $40.54 and a 12-month high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.