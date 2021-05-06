Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Root’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Root in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Root in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Root currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.07.

Root stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 101,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,382. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.64. Root has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Root will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $403,975.43. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in shares of Root in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

