Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $72.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.21.

FTV stock opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

