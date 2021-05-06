Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $60.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.53.

Shares of TWTR opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $127,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,705 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,460 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 15.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 42.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

