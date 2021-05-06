Roth Capital Increases OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Price Target to $122.00

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $95.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $1,404,718.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,487,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $2,330,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,195,042.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,342,043 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $1,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 15.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 76,426.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 17,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $2,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

