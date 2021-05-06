Roth Capital Trims Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Target Price to $124.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 211.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.85.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $39.83 on Thursday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $36.49 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $17,324,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

