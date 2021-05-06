Roy Charles Sayers Sells 1,200,000 Shares of Filta Group Holdings plc (LON:FLTA) Stock

Filta Group Holdings plc (LON:FLTA) insider Roy Charles Sayers sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83), for a total transaction of £1,680,000 ($2,194,930.76).

Shares of FLTA stock opened at GBX 145.50 ($1.90) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 137.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.86. The firm has a market cap of £42.34 million and a PE ratio of -41.57. Filta Group Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 69.10 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 160 ($2.09).

Get Filta Group alerts:

About Filta Group

Filta Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, franchises on-site environmental kitchen solutions in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers FiltaFry, which provides fryer management services, including the on-site micro-filtration, and removal and replacement of cooking oil; FitaSeal for the on-site replacement of refrigerator and freezer door seals; FiltaPump, a wastewater pumping solutions; FiltaVent, an automated extraction duct cleaning solutions; and FiltaFOG for fats oil and grease management solutions.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Filta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.