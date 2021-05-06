Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $53.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 38.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of FN opened at $85.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.40. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $54.38 and a 12 month high of $94.25.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $291,001.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,576 shares of company stock worth $1,724,314 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.