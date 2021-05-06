Royal Bank of Canada Increases Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$50.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.30.

TSE GIL traded up C$1.67 on Thursday, reaching C$44.71. The company had a trading volume of 232,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,046. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.79. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$16.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.99. The firm has a market cap of C$8.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$899.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$784.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

