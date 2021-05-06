Royal Bank of Canada Increases Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 51

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 47.27 ($0.62).

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 46.23 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 42.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.40. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 47.46 ($0.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £32.80 billion and a PE ratio of 17.12.

In related news, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82). Also, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 499,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £224,815.50 ($293,722.89). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 830,310 shares of company stock valued at $36,370,543.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

