Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CFRUY. Citigroup raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

CFRUY stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.36. 137,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,965. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

