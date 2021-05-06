Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$14.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.69.

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.03. 371,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,087. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$8.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.19.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

