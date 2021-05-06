Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RACE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.43.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.95. The company had a trading volume of 33,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.70. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $150.97 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.29, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,117,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,087,000 after buying an additional 325,565 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 47,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,953,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

