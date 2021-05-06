Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to announce sales of $124.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.00 million and the highest is $322.90 million. Royal Caribbean Group reported sales of $175.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

Shares of RCL traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,430,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,033. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $99.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.86.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

