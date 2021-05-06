Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.62 Million

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) to announce sales of $124.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.00 million and the highest is $322.90 million. Royal Caribbean Group reported sales of $175.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

Shares of RCL traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,430,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,033. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $99.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.86.

In related news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $266,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock worth $6,980,182. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.